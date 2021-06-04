Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $93,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,425. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -186.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

