Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $85.68 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.47% of LiveRamp worth $85,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 51.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 609,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 208,045 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after acquiring an additional 479,172 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

RAMP opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.41.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

