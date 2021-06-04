Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,004 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.45% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $81,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

EXPD opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $126.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,508.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

