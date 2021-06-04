Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 484,446 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.81 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.