Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of -24.86. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

