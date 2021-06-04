Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of Asana stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,652. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of -27.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

