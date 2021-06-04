Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.86.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $130.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

