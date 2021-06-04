Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $230.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.