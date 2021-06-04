Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $8.76 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $37,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,292 shares of company stock worth $17,667,026. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.77. 8,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,453. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

