Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 459,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,039,910. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $81.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

