Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,504. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 132.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

