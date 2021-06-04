Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.01. 18,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,501. The company has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

