Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 14,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 61,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,855. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $197.26 and a one year high of $305.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

