Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $64,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.8% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $243.72. 79,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $246.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

