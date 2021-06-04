Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Insider Sells $16,639.87 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) insider William E. Iv Delaney sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $16,639.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ASMB stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,476,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.