Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CEO Andrew J. Harmening Sells 51,352 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ASB opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.