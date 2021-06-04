Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,349 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASTE opened at $68.54 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

