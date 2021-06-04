Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MAQAF stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64. Atlas Arteria has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

