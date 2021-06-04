Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of MAQAF stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64. Atlas Arteria has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.10.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
