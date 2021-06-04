Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.50.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $225.88. 764,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

