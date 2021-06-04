Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

