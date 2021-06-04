Atria Investments LLC Buys 16,203 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.