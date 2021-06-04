Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,054 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 2.50% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

