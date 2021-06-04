Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after purchasing an additional 221,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,960,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

NYSE PGR opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

