AtromG8 Market Cap Tops $1.49 Million (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $84,602.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AtromG8 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AtromG8 has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00323446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00244016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.95 or 0.01131797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,623.17 or 0.99969028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032770 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

