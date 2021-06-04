Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €92.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDA has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.76 ($85.60).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €78.60 ($92.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €51.62 ($60.73) and a 12 month high of €80.32 ($94.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €73.84.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

