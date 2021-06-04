AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.19.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $213.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $213.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

