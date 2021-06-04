Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of America First Multifamily Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $398.74 million, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.56.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

