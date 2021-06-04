Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $370,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 8.4% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

