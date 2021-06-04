Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

