Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $137.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

