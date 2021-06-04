Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $227.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

