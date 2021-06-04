Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down to $23.38

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.38, but opened at $22.88. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 2,049 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -779.07 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,986,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 620,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 493,121 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

