Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.07 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%. Equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.