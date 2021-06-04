Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.20

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 1470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

AVID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,113. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after buying an additional 93,474 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

