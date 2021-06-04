Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris Sells 10,000 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AVA opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avista by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Avista by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.
About Avista
Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
