Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris Sells 10,000 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AVA opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avista by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Avista by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

