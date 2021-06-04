Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVA. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

NYSE AVA opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,680,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,619 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

