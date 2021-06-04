B. Riley Downgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Neutral

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGLS. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $984.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

