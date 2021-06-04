B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CAO Howard Weitzman Sells 4,530 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Weitzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $810,465.78.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,793,000 after acquiring an additional 242,482 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 54,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $17,058,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

