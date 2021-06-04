B. Riley Weighs in on Soligenix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Soligenix in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

Soligenix stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 70.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90,132 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 83,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

