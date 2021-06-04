Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 198,017 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,017 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.66% of Sempra Energy worth $263,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,604. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

