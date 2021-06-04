Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,079 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.13% of American Tower worth $136,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,015,000 after buying an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.07. 18,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

