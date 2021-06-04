Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,454 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $80,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 922,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,361,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

