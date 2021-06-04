Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 38,002 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,002 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $225,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

ITW stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.75. 3,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,084. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.