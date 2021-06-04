Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 44,618 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,618 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $43,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.37. 43,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $230.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

