Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 52,680 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52,680 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.18% of The Home Depot worth $579,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.34. 91,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,838. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.79. The firm has a market cap of $329.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

