Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post $4.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the lowest is $4.91 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.86 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

