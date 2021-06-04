Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.62.

BLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $16.84 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $14,983,000. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.