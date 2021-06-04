Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

BBAR stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 193,623 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

