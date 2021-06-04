Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.39

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 31208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

