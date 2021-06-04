Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.34. Banco Macro shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 548,926 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $343.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 301,523 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Banco Macro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

